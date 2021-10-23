Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 42,554 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,554 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 87.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 130.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 33.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 220.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FHN opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

