Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 4,332 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,968 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,121,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after acquiring an additional 539,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB opened at $97.39 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.66.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.