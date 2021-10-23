Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 62,025 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,025 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average is $80.18. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

