Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Raised to C$22.75

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$22.75 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cascades in a report on Friday, September 24th. Desjardins raised Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.32.

CADNF stock opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. Cascades has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

