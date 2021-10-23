Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,094,000 after purchasing an additional 185,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,242,000 after purchasing an additional 360,098 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $200.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $149.63 and a one year high of $246.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.70.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

