CCUniverse Reaches 1-Day Volume of $93.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $18,402.15 and $93.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003933 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000156 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

UVU is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

