Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.000-$ EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $153.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.06.

Shares of CE traded up $2.71 on Friday, hitting $168.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.70. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $109.14 and a fifty-two week high of $172.51.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

