Celestica (CLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, analysts expect Celestica to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Celestica alerts:

NYSE:CLS opened at $9.34 on Friday. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.