Celestica (CLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, analysts expect Celestica to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:CLS opened at $9.34 on Friday. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.
About Celestica
Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.
