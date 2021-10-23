Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerevel Therapeutics Inc. treats neuroscience diseases. The company’s diversified pipeline comprising clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds to treat neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and substance use disorder. Cerevel Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Acquisition Corp II, is headquartered in Boston. “

CERE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.18.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 61,387 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.57 per share, with a total value of $1,753,826.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

