Certified Advisory Corp Has $618,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

