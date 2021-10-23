Certified Advisory Corp Has $875,000 Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after buying an additional 2,005,835 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in The Kroger by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Kroger by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,731,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,296,000 after acquiring an additional 557,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Kroger by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,065,000 after acquiring an additional 269,543 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Kroger by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,612,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,944,000 after acquiring an additional 700,718 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The Kroger’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

