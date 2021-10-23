Certified Advisory Corp Sells 1,304 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $68.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day moving average of $63.23.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

