Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,092,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $68,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,963,000. Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $22.13. 3,063,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,841,505. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $22.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15.

