Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,529,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $284,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.20. 6,568,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,338,418. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.