Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,139,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 6.2% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,598,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 458,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,067,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,320,000 after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 170,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 766,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.02. 981,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,751. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.43. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $52.72 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

