Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $412,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after buying an additional 4,414,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,625,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,759,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after buying an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,528,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,942. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

