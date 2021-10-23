Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 896 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,155,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.41. 16,886,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,914,725. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $151.39 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

