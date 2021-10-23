Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 16,910,358 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,130,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,910,358 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.1% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 2.28% of iShares Gold Trust worth $644,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $752,000. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 148,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 442,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 27,344 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,028,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,589,667. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

