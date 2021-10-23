Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 246 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.69. The stock had a trading volume of 58,840,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,641,297. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.22 and its 200 day moving average is $138.84. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

