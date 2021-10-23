Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 7,806 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,315,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,272,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 73.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $6.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $353.79. 1,459,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,606. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $212.45 and a 52 week high of $355.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total value of $1,022,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,723 shares of company stock worth $3,647,562. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.42.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

