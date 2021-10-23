Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,132,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,294 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Mastercard worth $1,508,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.7% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $40,160,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after purchasing an additional 131,150 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 35.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,723,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,025,660,000 after purchasing an additional 707,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 28.9% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 560,661 shares of company stock worth $209,709,416. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $358.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,773,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,377. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.38 and its 200 day moving average is $365.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

