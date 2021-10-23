Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 93,603 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93,603 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 0.7% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,971,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 79,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 62,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,568,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,666. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.52. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

