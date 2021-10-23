Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 45,702 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,694,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Raytheon Technologies worth $1,083,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.86. 4,161,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,020,291. The company has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

