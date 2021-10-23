Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after purchasing an additional 991,782 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after acquiring an additional 321,647 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 295,258 shares during the period. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,204,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,996,000 after acquiring an additional 172,374 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $818.29.

CHTR opened at $730.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $764.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $717.06. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.