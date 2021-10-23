Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $2,069.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $2,600.00 price objective (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,988.15.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,792.21 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,172.29 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.17, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,876.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,641.15.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total value of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at $56,846,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $28,994,003. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

