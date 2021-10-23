CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $18,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 51.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $464.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.32.

Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

