CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $18,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,165,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,484,000 after purchasing an additional 603,398 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,494,000. Continental Grain Co. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.9% in the second quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 133,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.5677 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.83.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

