CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,989 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Everbridge worth $15,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.09.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $104,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,557 shares of company stock worth $4,111,530. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everbridge stock opened at $155.18 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

