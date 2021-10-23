Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $3.12 Million Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its position in Fair Isaac by 92.3% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,710,000 after acquiring an additional 319,723 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 692.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 167,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,652,000 after acquiring an additional 146,789 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 58.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,792,000 after acquiring an additional 58,568 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $26,262,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 8.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,888,000 after acquiring an additional 51,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.29.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $410.05 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $434.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

