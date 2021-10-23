Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 42,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $73.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

