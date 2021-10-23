Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes Position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 160,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of ADTRAN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,301,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,168,000 after purchasing an additional 143,088 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the first quarter worth about $655,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 1.5% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ADTRAN by 87.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the second quarter worth about $1,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06. ADTRAN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $863.92 million, a PE ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $143.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

