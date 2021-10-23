Cipher Capital LP Grows Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after buying an additional 5,797,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MetLife by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MetLife by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,857,000 after acquiring an additional 235,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,972,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,419,000 after acquiring an additional 292,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in MetLife by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,902,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,552. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.01.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

