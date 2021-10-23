Cipher Capital LP Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Tronox were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 6,329.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of TROX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,307. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.43 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. Analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

