Cipher Capital LP Invests $1.66 Million in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. Equity LifeStyle Properties accounts for 0.9% of Cipher Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

