Cipher Capital LP Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,507 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 116.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 121,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 65,473 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 69.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 38,196 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

NYSE:BXS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 950,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

