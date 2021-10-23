Cipher Capital LP Takes $820,000 Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.41. 1,341,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,031. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.51. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $86.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.