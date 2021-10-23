Citigroup Inc. Buys 8,124 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 234.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.46. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 536.83% and a return on equity of 27.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.