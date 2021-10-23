Citigroup Inc. Invests $61,000 in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Coursera by 12,324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coursera by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $33.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COUR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

In related news, insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $132,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 13,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $457,155.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 683,283 shares of company stock worth $26,035,253 over the last three months.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

