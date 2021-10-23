Citigroup Inc. Purchases 3,242 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 82,927 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SIGA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 160.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

SIGA opened at $7.04 on Friday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $528.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIGA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

