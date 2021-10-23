Citigroup Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,310 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ME opened at 10.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 8.41. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 52 week low of 7.01 and a 52 week high of 18.16.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The firm had revenue of 59.24 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on ME. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, assumed coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

