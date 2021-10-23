Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,520 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $563.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.61.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.