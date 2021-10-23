Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,603 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $743.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.47.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 681.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.