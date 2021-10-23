Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,996 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 108.8% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 54.6% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RA opened at $21.94 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

