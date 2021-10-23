Citigroup Increases State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $115.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.79.

STT stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. State Street has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $100.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in State Street by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,034,000 after buying an additional 909,022 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,134,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,327,547,000 after acquiring an additional 228,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in State Street by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in State Street by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,142,000 after purchasing an additional 455,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,420,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,849,000 after purchasing an additional 38,423 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

