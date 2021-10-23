Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

