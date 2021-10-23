Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Stock Holdings Raised by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 81,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,564,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 51,986 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 42,963 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 52,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 31,662 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,769.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,690 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $28.20 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

