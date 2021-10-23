Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive also posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

CL opened at $75.50 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average of $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 77,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

