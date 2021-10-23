Collective Price Down 30.1% Over Last Week (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, Collective has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. Collective has a total market capitalization of $175,528.23 and approximately $52.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collective coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00050940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.00205338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00103527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004202 BTC.

About Collective

Collective (CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

