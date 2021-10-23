Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) PT Raised to €6.30 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.30 ($7.41) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €6.50 ($7.65) to €6.00 ($7.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

Shares of CRZBY opened at $7.47 on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $8.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Commerzbank will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

