Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires Shares of 30,008 Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 30,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONVO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organovo by 100.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 88,315 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organovo in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Organovo by 78.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organovo by 26.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organovo in the first quarter valued at $100,000. 26.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas Jay Cohen purchased 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ONVO opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88. Organovo Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Organovo Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

